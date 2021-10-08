Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 187.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 348,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 65.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,757 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 88,469.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the period.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.