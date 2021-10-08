Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust Sells 6,960 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 6,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $677,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Emily M. Leproust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Emily M. Leproust sold 13,920 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,642,699.20.

On Monday, July 12th, Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $251,700.00.

NASDAQ:TWST traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $98.55. 304,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,629. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.25. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 11,040.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

