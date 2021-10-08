UBS Group Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$9.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

LUN has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lundin Mining to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.16.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$9.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.80. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$7.34 and a twelve month high of C$16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.95.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 10.4999996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

In other news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,650.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

