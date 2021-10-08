UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of UMBF opened at $101.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.26. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $53.57 and a 52-week high of $102.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

In other news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $205,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $877,738. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,521,000 after purchasing an additional 338,254 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 216.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 349,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after buying an additional 238,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in UMB Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,813,000 after buying an additional 238,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in UMB Financial by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,829,000 after buying an additional 121,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

