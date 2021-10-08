Unido EP Price Hits $0.13 (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $363,637.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Unido EP has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00060985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00092345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00137454 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,729.10 or 0.99986843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,689.32 or 0.06740168 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,523,132 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

