Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,179,864 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 66,325 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $259,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.59 on Friday, reaching $215.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.68.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.