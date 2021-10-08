Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $260.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $240.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $243.05.

NYSE UNP opened at $211.88 on Monday. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

