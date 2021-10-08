United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €42.76 ($50.30).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UTDI shares. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €32.46 ($38.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.80. United Internet has a 52-week low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 52-week high of €39.34 ($46.28).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

