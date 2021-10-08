United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €42.76 ($50.30).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UTDI shares. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on United Internet in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €32.46 ($38.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €34.80. United Internet has a 52-week low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 52-week high of €39.34 ($46.28).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.