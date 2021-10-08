United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Peter Roy Sells 10,000 Shares

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Peter Roy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $47.49 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $52.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after purchasing an additional 843,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,114,000 after purchasing an additional 610,906 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,761,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 1,425.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 475,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 443,991 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after acquiring an additional 420,440 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

