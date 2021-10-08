United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Peter Roy Sells 10,000 Shares

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Peter Roy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $47.49 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $52.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.28.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.