United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Gap Down to $22.44

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.44, but opened at $21.37. United States Steel shares last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 1,249,118 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.12.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in United States Steel by 107.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

