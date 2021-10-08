Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth about $135,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Uniti Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 135,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 622.00 and a beta of 0.92. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

