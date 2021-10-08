Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Trading Up 0.4%

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. 49,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,392,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08.

Get Universe Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Universe Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Universe Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief for common chronic health conditions in the elderly for the physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Universe Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universe Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.