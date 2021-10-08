Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) traded up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.10 and last traded at $48.96. 33,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,797,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.80 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $326,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,345.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $1,523,965.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,744. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 33.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,203 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Upwork by 150.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,910 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Upwork during the second quarter worth $87,160,000. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Upwork by 123.8% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,511 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth $50,757,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

