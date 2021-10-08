UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

NASDAQ URGN opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.22. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 349.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URGN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

