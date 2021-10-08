V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Cowen

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $94.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.93.

NYSE VFC opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. V.F. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.53.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in V.F. by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,614,000 after acquiring an additional 96,150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth $761,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in V.F. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 181,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

