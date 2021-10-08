Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,628 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $45,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLY. Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.