Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,956,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483,592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.51% of AON worth $4,048,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth $942,564,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AON by 662.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,415,000 after buying an additional 956,877 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth $134,780,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AON by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,454,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,593,000 after purchasing an additional 550,588 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $123,976,000.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $293.28 on Friday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $302.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.15.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

