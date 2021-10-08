Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.28 Billion Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Discover Financial Services worth $4,283,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,434,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,722,000 after buying an additional 29,296 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,197,000 after buying an additional 184,810 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 64.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $127.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.02. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.06.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

