Vanguard Group Inc. Has $4.89 Billion Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,892,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after buying an additional 592,422 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Shopify by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,433 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 271,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 803.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 212,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,865,000 after purchasing an additional 188,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,398.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,477.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,350.17. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $875.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.