Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,338,985 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.73% of Illumina worth $5,365,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Illumina by 552.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Illumina by 6.9% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,942,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 1,307.6% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $404.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $462.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.01 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.83.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total transaction of $41,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,642 shares of company stock worth $1,268,895 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

