Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Chubb worth $5,723,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB opened at $178.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.01. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $116.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

