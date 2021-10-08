Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 76,985 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,151,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 76,985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Aptiv worth $4,429,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,745,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Aptiv by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after buying an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after buying an additional 41,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after buying an additional 19,437 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV opened at $164.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.72. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $92.56 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

