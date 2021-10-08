Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,668,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.26% of KLA worth $5,079,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $330.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $190.21 and a twelve month high of $374.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.45.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.11.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

