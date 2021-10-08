Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $106.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,726. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.07.

