Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varex Imaging Corporation is an innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions. Its components are used in medical imaging as well as industrial and security imaging applications. The company operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is based in Salt Lake City, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

