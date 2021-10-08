Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $66.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.67.

VRNS opened at $61.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -57.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average is $57.31.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 104,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $7,206,581.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 358,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,660,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $2,269,188.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,957,415.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,634 shares of company stock valued at $10,901,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,281,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 238,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

