VeChain Price Tops $0.11 (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 8th. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. VeChain has a total market cap of $7.17 billion and $381.56 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000156 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00015485 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003511 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

