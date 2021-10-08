Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 436,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.27% of Verisk Analytics worth $76,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,737,000 after buying an additional 1,080,935 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 465.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,161,000 after buying an additional 1,063,044 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,083,000 after buying an additional 1,019,466 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,258,000 after buying an additional 950,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 6,491.5% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 623,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,199,000 after buying an additional 614,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.80.

VRSK stock opened at $206.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

