Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 964,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $189,018.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta purchased 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Veritex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Veritex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 916,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Veritex by 57.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 378,212 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Veritex by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 37,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Veritex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. Veritex has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

