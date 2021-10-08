Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.4% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,235,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,079 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,180,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,712 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,915 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,979,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,810,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,431,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.59. 379,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,321,289. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $221.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

