Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,362 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 59,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 6,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $53.78. 226,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,321,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $222.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average is $56.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

