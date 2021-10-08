Vexanium (VEX) Achieves Market Cap of $4.94 Million

Vexanium (CURRENCY:VEX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Vexanium has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Vexanium has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and $202,497.00 worth of Vexanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vexanium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00060985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00092345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00137454 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,729.10 or 0.99986843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,689.32 or 0.06740168 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vexanium Profile

Vexanium’s total supply is 1,008,772,305 coins and its circulating supply is 733,642,279 coins. Vexanium’s official Twitter account is @vexanium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vexanium’s official message board is blog.vexanium.com . Vexanium’s official website is www.vexanium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vexanium is a decentralized marketing network that uses blockchain technology to tokenize market rewards and promote products. The Vexanium platform has four components that create the Vexanium ecosystem. These components are the Voucher Platform which users can buy vouchers through the VEX token and, the P2P Voucher Exchange enables the voucher trading. Also, an Airdrop platform to create Airdrop campaigns to reward users. In the future, Vexanium platform will allow Cryptoexchanges integration. The VEX token is a payment method to acquire goods and medium of exchange within the Vexanium network. “

