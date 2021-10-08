ViacomCBS Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.46. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $101.60.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ViacomCBS stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 109.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,963 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.