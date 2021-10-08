Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 3,572 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.32.

HPE stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

