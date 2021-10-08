Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Teradata worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 14.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 40.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 19.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Teradata by 165.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. Morgan Stanley raised Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $55.82 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.39 and a 200 day moving average of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

