Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

AXP stock opened at $174.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.09. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

