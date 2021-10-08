Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,925 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $961,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMH. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

NYSE:AMH opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

