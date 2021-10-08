Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, Director James S. Macleod acquired 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $55,001.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 208.4% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 145,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 98,311 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 120.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

Shares of NYSE AIO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,746. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22. Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $29.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

About Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

