Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VC. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded Visteon from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $100.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day moving average of $113.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 98.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. Visteon has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Visteon by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Visteon by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

