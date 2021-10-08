Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 235 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 235 price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOLV.B. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 270 price target on Volvo in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 242 price target on Volvo in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price target on Volvo in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 175 price target on Volvo in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of SEK 235.78.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.