Vornado Realty Trust Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of VNO opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -80.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

