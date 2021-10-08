Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT Raised to $44.00 at Citigroup

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -80.65 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 212,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 82.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

