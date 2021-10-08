Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00.

VYGR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.87.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. The company has a market cap of $145.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.97. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. Analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 736,668 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 111,531 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 33,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

