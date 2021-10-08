W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,096 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 2.4% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 28,574 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 7,823 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 14,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $958,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.38. 379,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,105,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $254.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

