W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 300 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,691,000 after purchasing an additional 893,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,945,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $219,497,000 after purchasing an additional 72,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,770,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,340,000 after purchasing an additional 177,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 49.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,473,000 after purchasing an additional 993,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 104.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,511,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,545 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

Shares of NYSE GIL remained flat at $$36.46 during midday trading on Friday. 8,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,989. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -344.44%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

