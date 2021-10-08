W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.55.

WRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.70. 3,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,328. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average is $75.96.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth $102,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.