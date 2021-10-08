Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €190.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($204.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €158.18 ($186.10).

ETR WCH opened at €155.45 ($182.88) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a 52 week high of €162.40 ($191.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion and a PE ratio of 19.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €145.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €134.37.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

