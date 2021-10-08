Walthausen & Co. LLC Buys 5,240 Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Plumas Bancorp worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 99.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 257,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 30.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Michonne R. Ascuaga acquired 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,673.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi S. Gansert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

Plumas Bancorp Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.