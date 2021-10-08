Walthausen & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Monro comprises 0.9% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.21% of Monro worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Monro by 174.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monro during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Monro by 1,470.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 20.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $57.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.26. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

