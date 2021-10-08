Walthausen & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,688 shares during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 61.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 75,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after purchasing an additional 170,794 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 48.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 721,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,897,000 after purchasing an additional 236,581 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 49.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 45.8% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 36,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMOT traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $33.31. 21,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,890. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $490.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.05. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $38.10.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.20 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 5.95%. Analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

